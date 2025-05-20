Weather radar: Track live radar as soaking rain, heavy downpours pound Chicago area

Rain was pounding down across the Chicago area Tuesday, leading to soggy road conditions and thousands of power outages as heavy downpours and the chance for strong-to-severe storms continues.

Winds were also expected to be strong, the NBC 5 Storm Team said, with gusts as high as 40 miles-per-hour at times.

"Just a rainy, cool, blustery day all around," NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alicia Roman said.

Around 6:30 a.m., radar showed rain pounding down on much of northeast Illinois. Steady, heavy rain, gusty winds and even low visibility were all expected to last through the morning commute.

Track the rain as showers continue using our radar below.

While the rain could break at times in the afternoon, it will pick back up in the early evening, NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologist Alicia Roman said. At that time, counties to the far south, including parts of LaSalle and Kankakee, could see strong or even severe storms.

"Showers and thunderstorms are expected to redevelop this afternoon," the National Weather Service said. "A few storms could become severe, primarily near and south of LaSalle to Rensselaer line."

Between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., the Storm Prediction Center has those areas under a "slight" risk of severe weather, which ranks as level two of five on the SPC's severe weather scale. Northern Kankakee, along with parts of Will and Lake and Porter Counties in Indiana will be at a "marginal" risk, which ranks as level one.

All severe hazards, including a few tornadoes, were possible, along with damaging winds and damaging hail possible.

"The main location for severe weather stretches from LaSalle County to Rensselaer, in Jasper County, Indiana, "Roman said.

Chance for severe thunderstorms along and south of a La Salle to Rensselaer line this afternoon and dependent on warm front location. If the warm front lifts further north, severe threat may also lift further north toward the I-80 corridor. #ILWX #INWX pic.twitter.com/DIO7edIiWt — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 20, 2025

Temperatures Tuesday will remain in the 50s Roman said, with winds gusting as high as 40 miles-per-hour at times.

Rain was expected to linger into Wednesday morning and afternoon, with more scattered showers possible in the evening.

Thursday would be drier, Roman said, though some showers could remain.