Weather Photos: Heavy Rains Cause Flooding Across Illinois

NBC 5 viewers across Illinois share their photos of flooding due to heavy rainfall on Sunday

Flooding in Lakeland Park, IL. Valeria Hoffman
Two birds sitting and waiting as rain water pours over overflowed gutters. Jeff Boncosky
Flooded backyard in Homer Glen. Lisa Carrig
Village of Niles sees intense flooding. Andy DeTolve
Flooding in Plainfield, IL creeps up a driveway. Dan Sajdak
Portions of the Chicago riverwalk are submerged due to high water. Paul Dufresne
A street floods in Midlothian, IL. Lin
Rain took a break and a double rainbow appeared. Suzanne Tomaschtik
Rainfall in Naperville, IL sends a duck to higher ground. Caroline Sarin

