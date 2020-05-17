Weather Photos: Heavy Rains Cause Flooding Across Illinois Published 20 mins ago • Updated 20 mins ago NBC 5 viewers across Illinois share their photos of flooding due to heavy rainfall on Sunday 9 photos 1/9 Flooding in Lakeland Park, IL. Valeria Hoffman 2/9 Two birds sitting and waiting as rain water pours over overflowed gutters. Jeff Boncosky 3/9 Flooded backyard in Homer Glen. Lisa Carrig 4/9 Village of Niles sees intense flooding. Andy DeTolve 5/9 Flooding in Plainfield, IL creeps up a driveway. Dan Sajdak 6/9 Portions of the Chicago riverwalk are submerged due to high water. Paul Dufresne 7/9 A street floods in Midlothian, IL. Lin 8/9 Rain took a break and a double rainbow appeared. Suzanne Tomaschtik 9/9 Rainfall in Naperville, IL sends a duck to higher ground. Caroline Sarin This article tagged under: Weather PhotosfloodingCHICAGO FLOODINGillinois flooding 0 More Photo Galleries Photos: By the Numbers: Where Illinois Stands on Positivity Rates, ICU Beds Needed to Reopen Photos: By the Numbers: Where Illinois Stands in Positivity Rates, ICU Beds Trump Supporters Rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania Coronavirus Illinois: Scenes From the Pandemic