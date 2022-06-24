‘We Will Fight Back': Pritzker, Illinois Officials React to Supreme Court Ruling on Roe. v. Wade

The Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that established the constitutional right to abortion in the U.S. in 1973.

The decision comes more than a month after the leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito indicating the court was prepared to take this momentous step.

The court's ruling means that individual states will now have the power to set their own abortion laws without concern of running afoul of Roe.

Following the news, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker vowed to continue to protect women's rights in the state, tweeting "we will fight back" and calling for a special session for reproductive rights.

But, not unexpectedly, Illinois' delegation is split on the issue.

Here's how public officials are reacting to the ruling.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker (D)

Pritzker said in a statement Friday, "In Illinois, we trust women," echoing a statement he made last month when the Supreme Court opinion was leaked.

"Despite the action of the Supreme Court today overturning Roe v. Wade, the right to safe, accessible reproductive health care is in full force in Illinois – and will remain so," the statement continued.

"In Illinois, we’ve planned for this terrible day, an enormous step backward and a shattering loss of rights. We passed the Reproductive Health Act, enshrining choice as the law of the land in Illinois. We removed the trigger law that would have prohibited abortion in Illinois with the overturning of Roe v Wade. We expanded health care so that finances are not a barrier to receiving reproductive care."

"In Illinois, we are a state committed to expanding access to reproductive health care including abortion care, contraception access, fertility treatment and gender affirming care. We’ve made it clear that we trust people to make the best decisions for themselves about their own reproductive health."

Pritzker has halso called for a special legislative session in the coming weeks.

Illinois Republican Party

“Today, millions of prayers have been answered," Illinois GOP Chairman Don Tracy said Friday in a statement.

"Abortion is a very difficult and controversial topic in which real lives - of both mothers and babies - are deeply affected. Because of this monumental ruling, the regulation of abortion is now being left to individual states as it should be."

The full statement is below.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D)

"It's a dark day in America for people who care about civil rights and equal justice under the law," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Friday in a statement.

"The Supreme Court's decision to strike down Roe v. Wade, the landmark legislation that has paved the way for people in need of reproductive care to access safe abortions for the past 50 years, is unfathomable and devastating."

"Make no mistake: this decision will be used as precedent to gut the legal underpinnings used to protect against gender-based discrimination, which includes women’s rights, trans rights, immigrant rights, and of course, the right to same sex and interracial marriage," Lightfoot continued.

Read the full statement below.

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin (R)

"As a pro-life Republican, I will continue to fight for every parent's right to know if a minor child is having an abortion -- - a right JB Pritzker has outrageously taken away," Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin said Friday in a statement.

Irvin is running in the Illinois Primary Election as a Republican gubernatorial candidate.

"With Democratic majorities in the Illinois General Assembly, this Supreme Court ruling will have no effect on the law in our state," Irvin's statement continued.

State Senator Julie Morrison (D-Lake Forest)

"Today’s decision by the nation’s top court is devastating – a woman’s right to choose what she does with her body should be a basic health care standard," Morrison said Friday in a statement.

"By stripping women of that right, women are being told their rights don’t matter – despite it being 2022."

“I am grateful the General Assembly took the necessary precautionary steps years ago to ensure abortion remains legal in Illinois. Yet my heart breaks for the millions of women across the nation whose rights have been taken from them.”

Congressman Bill Foster (D)

"Today, our nation took a devastating step backward," Illinois Congressman Bill Foster said Friday in a release.

"This decision dismantles nearly 50 years of settled judicial precedent for reproductive rights, the right to abortion care, and the right to privacy and autonomy. Now, millions of women will be denied the right to make personal and private health care decisions and, in certain instances, be criminalized for doing so."

"History has been clear: denying access to abortions will not curb their frequency. Instead, millions of women will now be forced to seek abortion care through unsafe means – a practice that’s already one of the leading causes of maternal mortality worldwide."

“I’m proud that Illinois has already codified Roe and enshrined access to safe abortion care for generations to come. This decision is the culmination of a decades-long attack by extreme politicians to exert power and control over women’s bodily autonomy. Make no mistake: if Republicans take control of Congress, they will make passing a nationwide abortion ban that overrides states like Illinois a priority. Additionally, they could use similar rationale to target basic rights like contraception, in vitro fertilization, and even same-sex marriage.

“An overwhelming majority of Americans support reproductive freedom, including access to safe abortion care. As long as I have a vote in Congress, I will vote to protect reproductive rights and codify the protections of Roe to preserve abortion access for women in every state.”