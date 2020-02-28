‘We Saw All the Chaos:’ Witnesses Recount CTA Red Line Police-Involved Shooting

Multiple witnesses on Friday recounted seeing and hearing a shooting in which a Chicago police officer shot a man at the CTA Grand Red Line station in River North.

The shooting happened at around 4 p.m., sparking a heavy police presence at the station at Grand Avenue and State Street.

Video shared with NBC 5 afternoon shows two Chicago police officers struggling with the suspect in the approximately two minutes leading up to the moment shots were fired.

One witness, who was at the station at the time, said they left as soon as they heard gunshots.

"You hear shots, you feel that adrenaline rush, and... you leave the area, and that's it," the witness said.

One person was shot by police at the CTA Grand Red Line station, a source told NBC 5. Sky 5 was over the scene.

Samantha Harris, a witness who lives nearby, said she saw the "chaos" in the moments following the shooting.

"It's scary," she said. "I moved here, because I thought it was a safer area."

The suspect was taken to Northwestern Hospital and listed in critical, but stable condition following surgery. The suspect was initially stopped by police officers for crossing between train cars, which is in violation of city ordinance.

The shooting comes on the same day Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPD officials touted a new safety plan aimed at reducing crime on the CTA.