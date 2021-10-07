‘We Need the Sox to Take It All the Way': Here's What Gov. Pritzker Bought at South Side Souvenir Shop for the Playoffs

As the Chicago White Sox prepare to take on the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker paid a visit to an iconic South Side souvenir shop to pick up some playoffs gear.

Stopping by Grandstand, located just west of U.S. Cellular Field, Pritzker was seen purchasing White Sox merchandise, adding that "we are all Sox fans across the state of Illinois."

Walking out of the store, the governor said he bought White Sox hats, a couple of masks and a pullover for his wife.

"All black for the Sox," Pritzker said. "We need the Sox to take it all the way."

He added that his family is going to have a gathering with "a few friends" to root on the Sox in their upcoming playoff run.

"This is great," Pritzker said. "Thank goodness. I think this is a moment where we all need a little celebration. And I'm crossing my fingers and rooting for the Sox so that we can go all the way."

Pritzker promised that Illinoisans will see him donning his White Sox paraphernalia over the next couple weeks.

The White Sox, who won the American League Central Division and clinched back-to-back playoff berths for the first time in team history, will start the series on the road Thursday against the Houston Astros, with Lance Lynn taking the ball in Game 1.

The ALDS will get underway on Thursday at 3:07 p.m. in Houston.