‘We Need Better’: Lincoln Park HS Parents Call for Meeting With CPS, Mayor

Parents of students at Lincoln Park High School called for a meeting with Chicago Public Schools officials and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in wake of controversial administrative changes made at the school.

The local school council stood in support of the administrators who were removed from their positions amid an investigation into allegations of misconduct at the school.

"Changing culture after years of problems is a process. We need support in that process, not massive disruption," said parent representative Marybeth Jones.

In recent days, students have held multiple school walkouts and sit-ins and fights have broken out in school hallways.

"Until we have Brumfield, we won't yield," students chanted outside the school as a Thursday sit-in turned into a walk-out, their second this week.

Interim Principal John Thuet and Assistant Principal Michelle Brumfield were both removed from their positions amid an investigation into "serious allegations of misconduct" involving the school's boys basketball team. Boys Basketball Coach Donovan Robinson was also reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation and the team's season was suspended.

Soon after, Judith Gibbs, who was named administrator-in-charge in wake of the recent scandal, decided to leave her position, CPS announced.

CPS said Gibbs left the school because “she was not a good fit,” but the organization is also investigating allegations that Gibbs had improper contact with a student.

“We recently learned of an allegation about Judith Gibbs that involves improper contact with a student, and we have initiated an investigation,” the district said in a statement to NBC 5.

Video surfaced showing Gibbs grabbing the face of a student. The student said Gibbs was attempting to grab his I.D. but was "being aggressive about the whole situation."

"We have seen over the last few days that the choices CPS has made about who to install in the interim has not been right for our students and worse the manner in which they communicated with our community especially our students has only served to make this situation far worse," said Jones.

Students and parents have been up in arms since the firings first began.

At a meeting Monday night, CPS announced multiple ongoing investigations into allegations and student and adult sexual misconduct, retaliation and interference in an investigation.

CPS did not respond to requests for comment on the latest incidents and has not provided an update on the investigations.