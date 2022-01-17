‘We Need Answers:' Search Continues for Suspect Who Killed Mother of 3 in Hit-and-Run Crash

Chicago police are searching for the hit-and-run driver that struck and killed a 37-year-old mother of three over the weekend in West Garfield Park, and her friends are remembering her as a caring friend whose death has shocked a community.

Angel Thomas was getting into her car in the 4300 block of West Jackson on Saturday when a person in an SUV struck her and then fled the scene, according to police.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

While Chicago police license plate readers are in use in the area, along with surveillance cameras, there is no suspect in custody, and now her friends are left to mourn her loss.

“It was not a day that would go by without talking to each other,” Andranika English-Williams said. “I literally talked to her and then a few hours later, her brother called me and told me she got hit.”

Chicago police say that the vehicle involved in the crash was a blue Range Rover, which then fled the scene. Surveillance video caught the moment of impact, according to authorities.

“In the blink of an eye, the (SUV) just went past really fast,” Larhonda Thomas said.

On Monday night, Thomas’ loved ones came to the crash scene in their search for answers, with activist Andrew Holmes joining them in knocking on doors and trying to find information that can help lead police to the suspect in the case.

“We need answers,” he said.

The city’s Major Accidents Unit is continuing to investigate the crash, and anyone with information is urged to call Chicago police.