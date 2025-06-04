‘We got a text!': Peacock addresses delay in ‘Love Island USA' Season 7 premiere

"Love Island USA" Season 7 got off to an unexpected start before the episode event began.

Despite plans to drop the newest season of the hit show on Peacock starting at 8 p.m. CT Tuesday, it appears the launch of the new season hit a momentary roadblock.

One minute after 8 p.m., Peacock alerted viewers that there would be a "slight delay" in the premiere's U.S. start time.

"WE GOT A TEXT! Tonight’s episode will be slightly delayed. But it is worth the wait," the streaming platform wrote on social media. "Stay tuned! #LoveIslandUSA."

By 8:43 p.m., the episode launched and Peacock released a second message for fans.

"Thank you for your patience! The #LoveIslandUSA episode is officially live now. Enjoy the premiere," the message read.

On “Love Island USA,” a spinoff of “Love Island UK," singles join together to live in a villa and couple up with the cast member they are most attracted to.

The episodes are recorded as the show unfolds, with episodes airing six nights each week, offering fans a chance to vote for their favorite cast members and potentially alter the direction of the show.

New episodes of the show are set to drop each day exclusively on Peacock during premiere week and will be released Thursdays through Tuesdays starting the week after.

Peacock announced the cast for the latest season of the hit show late last month. It includes Ace Green, Austin Shepard, Belle-A Walker, Chelley Bissainthe, Huda Mustafa, Jeremiah Brown, Nicolas Vansteenberghe, Olandria Carthen, Taylor Williams and Yulissa Escobar.

"As the sexy Islanders search for love in the tropical oasis, they will couple up to face heart-racing challenges, bigger twists and turns than ever before, and return of Casa Amor," Peacock said of the new season. "New bombshells arrive to shake things up in the villa, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new."