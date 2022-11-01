‘We Cannot Continue to Normalize This': Activists, Alderman Outraged At Garfield Park Mass Shooting

Chicago police continue to search for suspects and a motive after a mass shooting in Garfield Park on Halloween night.

At least 14 people were hit by gunfire, including three children. A woman was also injured trying to escape when she was hit by an oncoming car.

"It began, then it is over in about three seconds," said Supt. David Brown at a press conference Monday night. "A car is pulling out after driving by and shooting randomly really into the crowd."

The victims range in age from 3 to 56. They were gathering on the corner of California and Polk for a vigil, according to 28th Ward Ald. Jason Ervin, when two people in a dark SUV opened fire.

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"None of these people were involved in nefarious activities. They were trying to mourn the loss of a loved one," said Ervin.

Chicago police said a POD camera captured the entire incident. Officers could be seen canvassing the neighborhood Tuesday as the investigation continues.

"It’s just a shame we cannot gather outside in our own community to celebrate life and celebrate holidays without being targeted or untargeted by gun shooters for no apparent reason," said Dr. Diana Body.

Body, a pastor at Life of Peace International Ministries in the Austin neighborhood, is part of a coalition of ministers working to curb the violence and find solutions for young people in underserved communities.

"They want to feel a part of something," said Dr. Body. "What I'd like to see is not just police out here on the street, but pastors such as myself to mentor the children, to tell them it's going to be OK and, whatever they are dealing with, have a conversation with them."

Police are offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Ald. Ervin and faith leaders are planning a press conference Wednesday, on the same corner, to advocate for a system-wide approach to increasing safety and peace.

"We cannot continue to normalize this type of activity," said Ervin. "We as a community, we as leaders, we’ve got to do something as well to work through this."