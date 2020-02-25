Waukegan

Waukegan Schools on Soft Lockdown Amid Active Barricade Situation

Police said while the surrounding area was “safe,” the schools were on a soft lockdown “as a precaution"

Several schools were placed on a soft lockdown Tuesday afternoon as police responded to a barricade situation in Waukegan, the Lake County Sheriff’s office said.  

Waukegan High School’s Washington Campus, Abbott Middle School, Juarez Middle School and Career Academy AOEC were all on a soft lockdown amid the police response.

The sheriff’s office closed Washington Street between MLK Jr. Avenue and Jackson Street due to the incident but little additional information was released.

Police said while the surrounding area was “safe,” the schools were on a soft lockdown “as a precaution.”

The scene remained active as of 2:30 p.m.

Waukegan Public Schools said around 2 p.m. that schools would be dismissed but Washington Street would remain closed during dismissal.

