Waukegan man charged in murder-for-hire plot following ex-girlfriend's killing

A Waukegan man was charged with first-degree murder after allegedly hiring a hitman who killed his ex-girlfriend, police said.

Seferino Calihua-Rodriguez, 35, was arrested for two counts of first-degree murder, solicitation of murder for hire and attempted first-degree murder, the Lake County Mayor Crimes Task Force said in a news release on Monday.

Calihua-Rodriguez hired Misael Chavarin-Plazola, 26, also of Waukegan, to kill his ex-girlfriend after he became upset when a relationship between the two ended. On Friday, the victim, who has yet to be identified, was found fatally shot inside a vehicle outside a North Chicago home.

According to authorities, at around 6 a.m., the victim left a residence in the area and returned to a vehicle parked in a driveway on 11th Street. Shortly after sitting down in the vehicle, a gunman, later identified as Chavarin-Plazola, shot her. The 26-year-old gunman also attempted to kill a second person who was entering the vehicle with the victim, police said, however, he missed and did not strike them.

Chavarin-Plazola was later apprehended and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one court of attempted first-degree murder, authorities said.

As of Monday, the Lake County Coroner's Office was still in the process of trying to identify the victim's next of kin. Her name was expected to be released once family was notified.