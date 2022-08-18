Wauconda High School Student Arrested After Allegedly Bringing Loaded Weapon to Class

Police in suburban Wauconda say that a student was arrested after allegedly bringing a loaded weapon to school on Thursday afternoon.
Authorities say that school officials received a call on Thursday afternoon about a student potentially having a weapon in the building.
The school’s resource officer and administrators were able to locate the student, and a search revealed a loaded handgun, according to a press release.
Wauconda police say that there was “no intended targeted violence” toward any other students or staff members.
A safety search was conducted using a Kane County K-9 unit. Extra patrols by Wauconda police will also be implemented at all area schools in coming days as a precaution.
Criminal charges are pending against the student, according to police.