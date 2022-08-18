Wauconda High School Student Arrested After Allegedly Bringing Loaded Weapon to Class

Police in suburban Wauconda say that a student was arrested after allegedly bringing a loaded weapon to school on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say that school officials received a call on Thursday afternoon about a student potentially having a weapon in the building.

The school’s resource officer and administrators were able to locate the student, and a search revealed a loaded handgun, according to a press release.

Wauconda police say that there was “no intended targeted violence” toward any other students or staff members.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A safety search was conducted using a Kane County K-9 unit. Extra patrols by Wauconda police will also be implemented at all area schools in coming days as a precaution.

Criminal charges are pending against the student, according to police.