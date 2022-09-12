Waterspouts Possible Along Lakeshore in Porter County, National Weather Service Says

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for parts of northern Porter County, warning of possible waterspouts along the shores of Lake Michigan.

The statement includes an area of the lakeshore that stretches from Burns Harbor on the western end to the Town of Pines on the eastern end, according to the National Weather Service.

Waterspouts will be possible through at least 4:45 p.m.

Officials say that a shower moving along the lakefront could potentially lead to waterspouts, as the cool, moist air of that weather system interacts with the warm waters still present in the lake at this time of year.

Special marine warnings would be issued in the event of a waterspout, with boaters and residents living along the lakeshore urged to take precautions.