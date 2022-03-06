Water Shut Off in South Suburban Dixmoor Following Pipe Break

Officials in Dixmoor shut off water to residents Sunday after a pipe break caused low water pressure for the south suburban community.

In a news release, village officials explained a water leak on Spaulding Street resulted in low water pressure to most of residents.

Village officials said Sunday afternoon they were working on a solution to get at least low water pressure to residents while the break was being repaired.

Village President Fitzgerald Roberts said village trustees and public works officials were working around the clock to restore pressure, and he hoped the issue could be resolved by the end of the day Sunday.

In October, Dixmoor experienced water pressure issues for multiple weeks, leaving many to rely on bottled water and the implementation of a boil order. Some businesses were forced to close and schools shifted to remote learning as the village faced a myriad of water-related issues, including problems with turbines and water pressure.

A boil order was lifted in early November.