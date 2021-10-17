Water Service Restored in Dixmoor, Pressure Issues Remain

Water service was restored to residents in south suburban Dixmoor Sunday following a massive pressure problem that occurred a day earlier, effectively cutting off service.

According to officials, a water main break was reported in Harvey, which provides water to the village of Dixmoor. That break was repaired Sunday, according to village officials.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

However, water still wasn't at full pressure due to a separate issue related to the turbines. Engineers will be out Monday to diagnose the problem, the village said.

Officials declared a state of emergency last week regarding ongoing water concerns in the village.

On Saturday, water pressure levels fell dramatically in the community. While pressure levels need to be between 35 and 36 pounds of pressure per square inch in order to effectively service the village, levels fell to single digits at times, far below the threshold required.