Water Service Restored in Bellwood as Boil Order Remains in Effect Until Dec. 27

Water service has been restored in suburban Bellwood after freezing temperatures are believed to have caused water main breaks, though a boil order remains in effect.

The boil order, initially enacted by village officials Saturday morning, will remain in effect until Dec. 27.

While service has been restored, samples of the village's water supply must be tested by the EPA to ensure safety.

Officials said water used for drinking or cooking should be boiled for five minutes before use. Water used for bathing does not need to be boiled.

According to officials in Bellwood, a west-suburban community with more than 18,000 residents, the break occurred due to extreme cold in the area on Saturday morning.

Crews spent Saturday morning searching for the source of the break, but as a precaution, residents are being asked to boil water prior to use for drinking or cooking.