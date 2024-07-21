Lake County

Water rescue underway at Illinois Beach State Park in Zion

By NBC Chicago Staff

Emergency crews were responding to a water rescue late Saturday night at Illinois Beach State Park, authorities said.

At around 9:15 p.m., the Zion police and fire departments were on scene at the park, 1 Lake Front Dr., according to the Zion Police Department.

Additional details on the incident weren't immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

