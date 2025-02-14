Water main break leads to boil orders in multiple Chicago suburbs

Multiple boil orders were issued Friday as a water main break in Skokie forced the closures of numerous schools, shut down area roadways and left many without water supply.

Both Skokie and Evanston issued boil orders to residents due to the "significant" break, which began early Friday morning at East Prairie Road and Emerson Street. Photos from the area showed entire streets flooded, with vehicles on roads partially submerged in some spots.

Multiple road closures were in place as crews worked to repair the break, the village said.

It was not immediately clear how long the boil order would last.

In Skokie, officials said it "will remain in effect until laboratory sampling confirms water quality has been fully restored."

In Evanston, residents were warned that "the Village of Skokie has not established a specific timeline for completing repairs related to the recent water main break."

"The Village of Skokie and City of Evanston crews are actively working to address the issue and restore water service to affected areas," an alert to residents stated.

Here's what to know:

What to do during a boil order

"Do not drink tap water without first boiling it," the alert stated, adding that "some community members in Skokie have reported very low water pressure or no water supply."

Here's what the village suggested residents do:

The order suggests residents:

Bring all water to a boil

Let it boil for five minutes

Let it cool before using

Use bottled water where possible

"Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice," the village said.

Evanston officials noted you should "boil your tap water even if you filter it."

"Be careful not to swallow any water when bathing or showering. Consider a sponge bath for babies to reduce the chance of them swallowing water," the city said in its alert.

Where is the water main break and what areas are impacted?

The break occurred at approximately 5:15 a.m. Friday at East Prairie Road and Emerson Street.

Multiple road closures were in place, including closures at McCormick from Dempster to Golf, and East Prairie from Church to Golf.

"Avoid the area," Skokie officials said.

Evanston officials released the following map for impacted areas:

School closures

Skokie-Morton Grove District 69 announced Friday morning that all schools would be closed "due to a water main break impacting our water." Further details weren't immediately released, but the district already had a "non-attendance day" planned for students.