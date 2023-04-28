WATCH: Zacch Pickens Finds Out the Chicago Bears Drafted Him

WATCH: Zacch Pickens finds out the Bears drafted him originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With the No. 64 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Bears added to their defensive line, drafting Zacch Pickens out of South Carolina.

Check out the video of Pickens finding out he would be drafted by the Bears on the phone in front of friends and family.

Pickens is an underrated defensive lineman and the Bears were able to get him in at the top of the third round. They capped off their day with Pickens, drafting Gervon Dexter – a defensive lineman out of Florida – and Tyrique Stevenson – a cornerback out of Miami – before Pickens.

The South Carolina product played four years in college. He tallied 131 total tackles and 17.5 sacks over four years. He will help bolster a horrid defensive line on the Bears' roster.

Chicago owned arguably the worst defensive line in the league last season. They recorded the fewest sacks of any team. To put it into perspective, safety Jaquan Brisker led the team in sacks with four on the season.

The Bears rarely put pressure on the quarterback, making addressing the defensive line a top priority coming into the draft. Over the first two days, the Bears added two pieces to that unit in Dexter and Pickens.

How will they attack the rest of the draft?

