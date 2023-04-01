WATCH: White Sox' Luis Robert Jr. Makes Insane, Leaping Catch

By Ryan Taylor

WATCH: Luis Robert Jr. makes insane, leaping catch originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Luis Robert Jr. is making an early Gold Glove case in center field. 

The fourth-year center fielder made a breath-taking, leaping catch in center field on the wall, robbing Kyle Tucker of at least two bases. Check out the highlight reel play from Robert below. 

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Robert is off to a great start this season, recording three hits in nine at-bats so far in 2023. He also has a run against the Astros in the White Sox' opening series of the season. 

The Cuban native is going into his fourth season with the White Sox. He is batting .333 from the plate and, as the video provides, making great defensive plays in center field.

Local

Chicago Mayoral Election 2023 31 mins ago

Who Is Paul Vallas? What to Know About the Former CPS CEO as the Runoff Election Approaches

illinois news 1 hour ago

NWS Confirms 2 Tornadoes Touched Down in Northern Illinois Friday

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us