WATCH: White Sox' Luis Robert Jr. Makes Insane, Leaping Catch

Luis Robert Jr. is making an early Gold Glove case in center field.

The fourth-year center fielder made a breath-taking, leaping catch in center field on the wall, robbing Kyle Tucker of at least two bases. Check out the highlight reel play from Robert below.

LUIS ROBERT WHAT A CATCH pic.twitter.com/ydQ0JozqvX — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) April 1, 2023

Robert is off to a great start this season, recording three hits in nine at-bats so far in 2023. He also has a run against the Astros in the White Sox' opening series of the season.

The Cuban native is going into his fourth season with the White Sox. He is batting .333 from the plate and, as the video provides, making great defensive plays in center field.

