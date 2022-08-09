Watch: White Sox' Lenyn Sosa Hits First Career Home Run

By NBC Sports Chicago Staff

It's safe to say Lenyn Sosa's second stint with the White Sox is already going much better than the first.

The Sox' infielder hit his first career home run in the top of the third inning against the Kansas City Royals in the second game of a doubleheader.

Sosa was in the Sox lineup with Tim Anderson serving a suspension. 

The team placed Anderson on the 10-day injured list with a torn ligament in the middle finger of his left hand, meaning Sosa is likely going to stick around with the big league club for the foreseeable future.

Sosa made his debut back in June and went 1-for-12 during that stint. With Anderson's absence, Sosa should see plenty of playing time. So far, he's off to a good start.

