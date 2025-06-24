Wisconsin

WATCH: Waterfall pours into popular grocery store in Madison after roof collapses in storm

Water streamed through the store following a partial roof collapse at the Madison store.

A strong storm in Madison, Wisconsin resulted in the partial roof collapse of a popular grocery store, with video showing water streaming through the ceiling after the impact.

The roof collapse occurred Monday at a Woodman's store in the Wisconsin capital, with a large section of the store getting drenched in the aftermath.

Primarily based in Wisconsin, Woodman's also operates six locations in Illinois, including stores in Buffalo Grove, Carpentersville, Bloomingdale and North Aurora.

According to fire officials, the collapse occurred due to accumulated rainwater and plugged drains on the building's roof. No one was hurt in the incident.

There was no further information available.

