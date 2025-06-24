WATCH: Waterfall pours into popular grocery store in Madison after roof collapses in storm

A strong storm in Madison, Wisconsin resulted in the partial roof collapse of a popular grocery store, with video showing water streaming through the ceiling after the impact.

The roof collapse occurred Monday at a Woodman's store in the Wisconsin capital, with a large section of the store getting drenched in the aftermath.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Primarily based in Wisconsin, Woodman's also operates six locations in Illinois, including stores in Buffalo Grove, Carpentersville, Bloomingdale and North Aurora.

According to fire officials, the collapse occurred due to accumulated rainwater and plugged drains on the building's roof. No one was hurt in the incident.

There was no further information available.