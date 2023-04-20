WATCH: Vintage Patrick Kane Backhand Goal for New York Rangers

WATCH: Vintage Patrick Kane backhand playoff goal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Playoff Patrick Kane is back.

Kane, who was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to the New York Rangers earlier this season, scored a vintage, backhand goal against the New Jersey Devils to give the Rangers a three-goal lead.

Check out the video of Showtime's classic-looking goal.

We've got vintage postseason Patrick Kane pic.twitter.com/BY8eIPELUd — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 21, 2023

In Game 2 between the Rangers and Devils, Kane has three points by way of his third-period goal and two assists. The Rangers will ultimately defeat the Devils, giving them a 2-0 lead in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Blackhawks traded Kane to the Rangers in exchange for a conditional second-round pick and a fourth-round selection in the upcoming draft.

