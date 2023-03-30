NFL

Watch Travis Kelce Hilariously Fail to Identify Several NFL Head Coaches

By Eric Mullin

Watch Travis Kelce hilariously fail to identify several head coaches originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Can you identify more current NFL head coaches than Travis Kelce?

On the latest "New Heights" podcast with the Kelce brothers, Jason tasked Travis with trying to name the head coaches pictured in their annual group photo from the NFL owners meetings.

Travis, who said he was terrible with names, decided to run through the exercise by just saying the team that each coach is from. But that still didn't make it very easy for him.

The four-time All-Pro tight end was stumped by nine of the 29 coaches in the photo. But only two of the nine are first-year head coaches and both spent the last two seasons as coordinators for Jason's Eagles: Shane Steichen of the Colts and Jonathan Gannon of the Cardinals.

Here were some of Travis' reactions to those he didn't recognize:

Raiders' Josh McDaniels: "Who the f*** is that guy?"

Bears' Matt Eberflus: "I've never seen that man in my f***ing life."

Cardinals' Jonathan Gannon: "Again, never seen this guy in my f***ing life."

Browns' Kevin Stefanski: "There's no way that guy coaches in the NFL."

Possibly the most notable miss -- other than AFC West foe Josh McDaniels -- was Zac Taylor of the Bengals. Cincinnati is one of the Travis and the Chiefs' biggest rivals, with the two teams squaring off in the past two AFC Championship Games.

"Sorry, Coach Taylor," Travis said afterward.

You can check out the full segment here (warning: video contains NSFW language).

