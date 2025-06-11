Watch the Pope Leo XIV mass at Rate Field in Chicago live on Saturday

NOTE: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of the mass and celebration in the player above beginning at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday.

Not able to attend the celebratory Pope Leo XIV mass at Rate Field in Chicago this weekend?

We've got you covered.

The event, which will feature a video message from the Chicago pope himself, who has declared his White Sox fandom, will be streamed live on NBC Chicago.

Here's what to know about the Mass, and how to watch.

When is the Pope Leo mass at Rate Field in Chicago?

The event, called "Chicago Celebrates Pope Leo XIV," takes place June 14 at Rate Field, the home of the White Sox.

The event, put on by the Archdiocese of Chicago, is described as a "once-in-a-lifetime celebration of the election of the first Chicago-born Pope."

It will include a video message from Pope Leo XIV to the "young people of the world," according to a flyer, and also feature prayers and music. Cardinal Blase Cupich will be the main celebrant, the flyer said, and the emcee will be Chicago Bulls announcer Chuck Swirsky.

Gates open at 12:30 p.m., with the program beginning at 2:30 p.m.

The Mass begins at 4 p.m.

How to watch

NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago will offer a live feed of the celebration from start to finish, beginning at 2:30 p.m.

The stream will be available to watch in the player above, on NBC Chicago's website and app, and on the 24/7 streaming channel, which can be found here.