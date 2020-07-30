Watch: ‘The Path Forward – Personal Stories About Race and How We Can Make A Difference'

Watch the panel discussion at 5:30 p.m. in the player above.

Watch at 5:30 p.m. Thursday as NBC 5's LeeAnn Trotter moderates the panel discussion, “The Path Forward: Personal Stories About Race and How We Can Make A Difference."

Nick Cave and Bob Faust, artists and life partners, speak about how the killing of George Floyd affected them differently due to their backgrounds.

Their personal stories help provide an opportunity for a heartfelt discussion on race, as Kim Fountain, chief administrative officer at Center on Halsted, weighs in on the discussion.

Panelists: