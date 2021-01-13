Watch: ‘The Path Forward – Personal Stories About Race and How We Can Make A Difference'

Watch "The Path Forward" at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the player above.

In this edition of "The Path Forward," NBC 5's LeeAnn Trotter talks with panelists about how the war on drugs has had a disproportionately negative impact on Black and Brown communities, and how convictions are expunged now that marijuana is legal in many states like Illinois.

Panelists discuss a new program to help people get marijuana records expunged, as well as records expunged for other kinds of offenses.

Panelists include:

Paul Coleman , founding member of the Cabrini Green's leadership council, who faced many barriers when he tried to get his criminal record expunged. At the time, he reached out to Cabrini Green Legal Aid, and not only did they help him, he now helps other people get their records expunged.



, supervising attorney for the criminal records team at Cabrini Green Legal Aid, where he provides criminal records relief and limited civil legal services. Maurice Rice II, staff attorney within the Criminal Records program at CGLA.

In the fourth edition of "The Path Forward," panelists talk about ways Chicago residents can have a voice on the very important issues surrounding Black and Brown people interacting with police officials.

The team at Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation shares their personal stories on race and systemic racism and how reckoning with our collective past can bring healing.

NBC 5's LeeAnn Trotter moderates “The Path Forward: Personal Stories About Race and How We Can Make A Difference," a discussion with artists and life partners Nick Cave and Bob Faust and Center on Halsted Chief Administrative Officer Kim Fountain.