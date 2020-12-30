Watch: ‘The Path Forward – Personal Stories About Race and How We Can Make A Difference'

In this edition of "The Path Forward," NBC 5's LeeAnn Trotter talks with panelists from an organization called Life After Hate, founded by former white supremacists who want to help others leave white supremacy.

Life After Hate offers outreach, consulting, interventions and support systems for individuals who have successfully disengaged from violent extremism, among other things.

Panelists include:

Sammy Rangel, executive director and one of the co-founders of Life After Hate. Rangel also founded Formers Anonymous (FA) in August 2012, a national self-help group based on the 12-step model for criminals and addicts addicted to street life who are looking for support and answers about change and recovery

Pete Simi, a Life After Hate Board Member and a consultant to the organization. Simi is an associate professor in the Department of Sociology at Chapman University. For more than 20 years, he has been studying the development, persistence and transformation of violent identities by conducting extensive fieldwork with active and former members of extremist movements and conventional street gangs. He also co-authored the book, American Swastika: Inside the White Power Movement’s Hidden Spaces of Hate.

