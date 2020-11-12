Watch: ‘The Path Forward – Personal Stories About Race and How We Can Make A Difference'

In this edition of "The Path Forward," LeeAnn Trotter talks with panelists about how racism impacts diversity, inclusion and representation in the workplace.

Three of the founders of The Nova Collective, a Chicago human resources consulting firm specializing in diversity and inclusion training, discusses why training is important for employees, what to do if you think your company should be doing more to address these issues and why the pandemic is a good time to do so.

Panelists include:

Lisa Beasley, The Nova Collective's creative director. She works with universities, learning and development professionals, financial services, and marketing and advertising firms to provide a new lens on communicating, as well as developing experiential learning tools for workplaces.

Tiffany Hudson, The Nova Collective's head of accounts. She has worked closely with hundreds of corporate clients, managing critical engagements. She is passionate about helping to create spaces for underrepresented voices to shine. A big believer in the motto "practice what you preach," she is always aiming to help people and companies alike feel their best, produce their best work and experience success.

Becca Gladaski, The Nova Collective's product and strategy director. She has worked on national advertising campaigns and built out new product suites. She believes that content is at its best when it's audience-centric and that purpose-driven creation is what differentiates successful organizations.

