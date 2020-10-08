Watch: ‘The Path Forward – Personal Stories About Race and How We Can Make A Difference'

In the sixth edition of "The Path Forward," LeeAnn Trotter talks to the artistic team behind Timeline Theatre’s production of "Relentless," a play that explores how our current world situation significantly mirrors historical events.

The story of "Relentless" is told through the eyes of a Black American family 100 years ago and shows how what’s happening in our world reflects or mirrors significant historical events. Other topics include issues of racial equality and justice, the Black Victorians, family, legacy and progress.

Panelists include:

Khalid Long, dramaturg/associate professor, Columbia College Chicago

Tyla Abercrumbie, playwright

Ron OJ Parson, director

