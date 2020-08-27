Watch: ‘The Path Forward – Personal Stories About Race and How We Can Make A Difference'

Watch "The Path Forward" virtual conversation in the player above beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

NBC 5's LeeAnn Trotter on Thursday moderates the fourth edition of the panel discussion, “The Path Forward: Personal Stories About Race and How We Can Make A Difference."

In this discussion LeeAnn talks with two men who say they were unfairly targeted by police while riding their bikes in their neighborhoods.

The panel also talks about how Chicago residents can have a voice on the very important issues surrounding Black and Brown people interacting with police officials.

Panelists include:

Bernard Lloyd, President, Urban Juncture

Patric McCoy, retired environmental scientist

Olatunji Oboi Reed, President & CEO, The Equiticity Racial Equity Movement

