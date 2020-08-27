the path forward

Watch: ‘The Path Forward – Personal Stories About Race and How We Can Make A Difference'

In the fourth edition of "The Path Forward," panelists talk about ways Chicago residents can have a voice on the very important issues surrounding Black and Brown people interacting with police officials.

Watch "The Path Forward" virtual conversation in the player above beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

NBC 5's LeeAnn Trotter on Thursday moderates the fourth edition of the panel discussion, “The Path Forward: Personal Stories About Race and How We Can Make A Difference."

In this discussion LeeAnn talks with two men who say they were unfairly targeted by police while riding their bikes in their neighborhoods.

The panel also talks about how Chicago residents can have a voice on the very important issues surrounding Black and Brown people interacting with police officials.

Panelists include:

  • Bernard Lloyd, President, Urban Juncture
  • Patric McCoy, retired environmental scientist
  • Olatunji Oboi Reed, President & CEO, The Equiticity Racial Equity Movement

See the second and third editions of "The Path Forward: Personal Stories About Race and How We Can Make A Difference" below!

NBC 5's LeeAnn Trotter moderates “The Path Forward: Personal Stories About Race and How We Can Make A Difference," a discussion with artists and life partners Nick Cave and Bob Faust and Center on Halsted Chief Administrative Officer Kim Fountain.
The team at Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation shares their personal stories on race and systemic racism and how reckoning with our collective past can bring healing.

