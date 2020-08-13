Watch: ‘The Path Forward – Personal Stories About Race and How We Can Make A Difference'

Watch the panel discussion in the player above starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

NBC 5's LeeAnn Trotter on Thursday moderates the third edition of the panel discussion, “The Path Forward: Personal Stories About Race and How We Can Make A Difference."

This discussion focuses on a Call to Action for Black and Brown Solidarity.

The team at Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation shares their personal stories on race and systemic racism and how reckoning with our collective past can bring healing.

Click here to learn more about TRHT programs.

Panelists include:

Jose Rico – TRHT Director

Pilar Audain-Reed – TRHT Director

Terrence Pruitt - TRHT Youth Institute Co-Director

