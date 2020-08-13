the path forward

Watch: ‘The Path Forward – Personal Stories About Race and How We Can Make A Difference'

The team at Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation shares their personal stories on race and systemic racism and how reckoning with our collective past can bring healing.

Watch the panel discussion in the player above starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

NBC 5's LeeAnn Trotter on Thursday moderates the third edition of the panel discussion, “The Path Forward: Personal Stories About Race and How We Can Make A Difference."

This discussion focuses on a Call to Action for Black and Brown Solidarity. 

The team at Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation shares their personal stories on race and systemic racism and how reckoning with our collective past can bring healing.

Click here to learn more about TRHT programs.

Panelists include:

  • Jose Rico – TRHT Director
  • Pilar Audain-Reed – TRHT Director
  • Terrence Pruitt - TRHT Youth Institute Co-Director

See the second edition of "The Path Forward: Personal Stories About Race and How We Can Make A Difference" below!

NBC 5's LeeAnn Trotter moderates “The Path Forward: Personal Stories About Race and How We Can Make A Difference," a discussion with artists and life partners Nick Cave and Bob Faust and Center on Halsted Chief Administrative Officer Kim Fountain.

Joe Biden Aug 11

‘Smart, Tough and Ready to Lead': Biden Picks Kamala Harris as Vice Presidential Candidate

Springfield Aug 10

Springfield's Douglas Park Could be Renamed For Frederick Douglass

This article tagged under:

the path forwardLeeAnn TrotterJose RicoPilar Audain-ReedTerrence Pruitt
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us