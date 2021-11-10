the path forward

Watch: ‘The Path Forward' – Illuminating Underrepresented Stories

Do the cultural stories you know paint a true picture of history?  Hear how one Chicago-area foundation is ensuring every culture’s voice is heard and preserved.  

In this episode of "The Path Forward," NBC 5's LeeAnn Trotter talks with panelists talking about illuminating underrepresented stories.

One way to preserve stories is through collecting, but historically diverse narratives and perspectives of culturally specific communities like African Americans, Indigenous people, LGBTQ perspectives and working-class narratives are often overlooked. So The Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation is funding several Chicago organizations to help illuminate some of the underrepresented stories.

Ellen Placey Wadey, program director of Chicago Artistic Vitality and Collections at Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation, explains the mission.

Joining her are two of their grant recipients:

  • Carlos Boss’ard, executive director at the Haitian American Museum of Chicago
  • Dr. Karen Flynn, co-project director for the Chicago Black Nurses Archive Mapping and associate professor at the University of Illinois Urbana Champaign

