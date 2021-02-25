Watch: ‘The Path Forward' – Fearless Conversations About Youth Activism and Racial Healing

During this segment of The Path Forward, we talk with some of Chicago's youth leaders on the front lines of fighting against racism and fighting for racial equity.

Panelists from the TRHT Youth Institute, Southeast Youth Alliance, the Logan Square Neighborhood Association and GoodKids MadCity talk with NBC 5's LeeAnn Trotter about the city's youth movement, the issues they are concerned about and those they are working on.

They share their personal stories of racism and review the discussions and activities surrounding this year's National Day of Racial Healing, held Jan. 19.

Panelists include:

Steven Rosado, Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation co-director of the TRHT Youth Institute

Maria Maynez, one of the main organizers for the Southeast Youth Alliance

Juliet De Jesus Alejandre, executive director of the Logan Square Neighborhood Association

Damayanti Wallace, co-founder of GoodKids MadCity

See past editions of "The Path Forward: Personal Stories About Race and How We Can Make A Difference" here and below!

In the fourth edition of "The Path Forward," panelists talk about ways Chicago residents can have a voice on the very important issues surrounding Black and Brown people interacting with police officials.

The team at Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation shares their personal stories on race and systemic racism and how reckoning with our collective past can bring healing.

NBC 5's LeeAnn Trotter moderates “The Path Forward: Personal Stories About Race and How We Can Make A Difference," a discussion with artists and life partners Nick Cave and Bob Faust and Center on Halsted Chief Administrative Officer Kim Fountain.