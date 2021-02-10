Watch: ‘The Path Forward – Fearless Conversations About Unconscious Bias

When we talk about working to create a culture of inclusion in places like schools and corporate America and even within police departments, implicit or unconscious bias can actually interfere with that goal.

During this segment of The Path Forward, we talk about unconscious bias -- what is it and how to overcome it.

NBC 5's LeeAnn Trotter discusses this with three experts who train police officers, corporations and children to overcome this bias.

Panelists include:

Dr. Lorie Fridell, professor in the Department of Criminology at the University of South Florida (USF) and the founder of the Fair and Impartial Policing training program

Dr. Evelyn Carter, managing director at Paradigm, a diversity and inclusion consulting firm

Allen Rosales, Senior Early Childhood Advisor for the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago.

See past editions of "The Path Forward: Personal Stories About Race and How We Can Make A Difference" here and below!

In the fourth edition of "The Path Forward," panelists talk about ways Chicago residents can have a voice on the very important issues surrounding Black and Brown people interacting with police officials.

The team at Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation shares their personal stories on race and systemic racism and how reckoning with our collective past can bring healing.

NBC 5's LeeAnn Trotter moderates “The Path Forward: Personal Stories About Race and How We Can Make A Difference," a discussion with artists and life partners Nick Cave and Bob Faust and Center on Halsted Chief Administrative Officer Kim Fountain.