Watch: ‘The Path Forward – Fearless Conversations About Unconscious Bias

When we talk about working to create a culture of inclusion in places like schools and corporate America and even within police departments, implicit or unconscious bias can actually interfere with that goal.
During this segment of The Path Forward, we talk about unconscious bias -- what is it and how to overcome it.
NBC 5's LeeAnn Trotter discusses this with three experts who train police officers, corporations and children to overcome this bias.
Panelists include:
- Dr. Lorie Fridell, professor in the Department of Criminology at the University of South Florida (USF) and the founder of the Fair and Impartial Policing training program
- Dr. Evelyn Carter, managing director at Paradigm, a diversity and inclusion consulting firm
- Allen Rosales, Senior Early Childhood Advisor for the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago.
See past editions of "The Path Forward: Personal Stories About Race and How We Can Make A Difference" here and below!