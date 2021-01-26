Watch: ‘The Path Forward – Fearless Conversations About Teens and Race

In the wake of George Floyd's death, protests broke out all over the world. Teenagers turned out in droves to protest, in many cases leading those protests.

In this edition of "The Path Forward," NBC 5's LeeAnn Trotter talks with two teens who documented and wrote about protests in the wake of Floyd's death for True Star Media. They share their side of the story about the racial awakening that’s happening in society today.

Since 2014, True Star has been giving a voice to youth, allowing them to use the outlet's digital platform to express themselves freely.

Panelists include:

Cierra Lemott, a freshman at Columbia College, studying journalism and minoring in photography. Lemott graduated from Gwendolyn Brooks College Prep Academy and has been a member of True Star’s journalism team since she was a sophomore in High School.



Xiah Bryant, a junior at Whitney Young Magnet School, has worked on True Star’s marketing team for two years. She is also one of the founding members of True Star’s super team. She plans to attend Stanford University to study business.

See past editions of "The Path Forward: Personal Stories About Race and How We Can Make A Difference" here and below!

In the fourth edition of "The Path Forward," panelists talk about ways Chicago residents can have a voice on the very important issues surrounding Black and Brown people interacting with police officials.

The team at Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation shares their personal stories on race and systemic racism and how reckoning with our collective past can bring healing.

NBC 5's LeeAnn Trotter moderates “The Path Forward: Personal Stories About Race and How We Can Make A Difference," a discussion with artists and life partners Nick Cave and Bob Faust and Center on Halsted Chief Administrative Officer Kim Fountain.