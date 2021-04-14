Watch: ‘The Path Forward' – Fearless Conversations About Race and Financial Inequities

In this episode of "The Path Forward," NBC 5's LeeAnn Trotter talks with Lynnette Khalfani-Cox, also known as The Money Coach, about the historical roots of economic violence and what needs to be done to reduce financial inequities among Black and brown people.
Khalfani-Cox is a personal financial expert who has written 15 books, including the New York Times bestseller "Zero Debt: The Ultimate Guide to Financial Freedom."
In the video above, hear about the historical significance of how slavery and forced labor negatively impacted Black people’s ability to acquire generational wealth.
