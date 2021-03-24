Watch: ‘The Path Forward' – Fearless Conversations About Race and Disability Leadership

In this episode of "The Path Forward," NBC 5's LeeAnn Trotter talks with panelists about race and how it relates to people with disabilities.

In the video above, hear how the disability culture movement is speaking up against discrimination with the support of community allies.

Panelists in this edition of The Path Forward include:

Ginger Lane, dancer and choreographer

Pooja Pittie, visual artist

Sara Slawnik, 3Arts director of programs

