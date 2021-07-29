the path forward

Watch: ‘The Path Forward' – Fearless Conversations About Improving Race Relations

How can you be an ally? Steven S. Rogers, author and retired Harvard Business School professor, gives concrete recommendations in this episode of "The Path Forward."

How can white people be allies to the Black community to help improve race relations? During this segment of The Path Forward, NBC 5's LeeAnn Trotter tackles the question with Steven S. Rogers, author of the new book, "A Letter to My White Friends and Colleagues: What You Can Do Right Now to Help the Black Community."

Rogers, a retired Harvard Business School professor, wrote the book in response to comments from his daughter after the killing of George Floyd. In it, he offers practical ways white people can help the Black community.

Rogers encourages allies to understand the root causes of racial disparities in America, as well as find out how to personally contribute to reducing inequality and get "concrete recommendations on how to redirect your spending to Black-owned institutions to help decrease the racial wealth gap."

