the path forward

Watch: ‘The Path Forward' – Fearless Conversations About Anti-Asian Hate Crimes

During this segment of The Path Forward, NBC 5's LeeAnn Trotter looks at the recent uptick in anti-Asian hate crimes and what Chicago-area leaders are doing to help quell fears in the Asian American community.

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

In 2020, anti-Asian hate crimes increased by nearly 150 percent in the United States, according to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino. This recent rise in hostility is part of a long history of brutal bigotry against Asian Americans.

During this segment of The Path Forward, NBC 5's LeeAnn Trotter looks at this recent uptick and what Chicago-area leaders are doing to help quell fears in the Asian American community.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Panelists include:

  • Yesmeen Ramachundra, a south Asian community organizer at the Acorn Collective and the Chicago Chapter lead of NAPAWF, National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum
  • Chloe Wong, a second generation Hong Kong American and a member of the Federal Advocacy Working group in the Chicago chapter of NAPAWF
  • Amy Chin, a second generation Chinese American who is also a member of NAPAWF Chicago Chapter
  • Paul Luu, CEO of the Chinese American Service League, also known as CASL, which has been around for more than 40 years

See past editions of "The Path Forward: Personal Stories About Race and How We Can Make A Difference" here and below!

In this episode of "The Path Forward," NBC 5's LeeAnn Trotter talks with panelists about Black maternal health disparities and what is being done to create change.
In this episode of "The Path Forward," NBC 5's LeeAnn Trotter talks with Lynnette Khalfani-Cox, also known as The Money Coach, about the historical roots of economic violence and what needs to be done to reduce financial inequities among Black and brown people.
In this episode of "The Path Forward," NBC 5's LeeAnn Trotter talks with panelists about race and how it relates to people with disabilities.

Chris Welch Jan 13

Illinois House Elects Welch First Black Speaker, First New Leader in Decades, Replacing Madigan

personal finance Jan 12

Americans Rally to Support Black-Owned Businesses Hit by Two Crises

This article tagged under:

the path forwardMaking A Differencerace in chicagoLeeAnn Trotter
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us