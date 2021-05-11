Watch: ‘The Path Forward' – Fearless Conversations About Anti-Asian Hate Crimes

In 2020, anti-Asian hate crimes increased by nearly 150 percent in the United States, according to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino. This recent rise in hostility is part of a long history of brutal bigotry against Asian Americans.

During this segment of The Path Forward, NBC 5's LeeAnn Trotter looks at this recent uptick and what Chicago-area leaders are doing to help quell fears in the Asian American community.

Panelists include:

Yesmeen Ramachundra, a south Asian community organizer at the Acorn Collective and the Chicago Chapter lead of NAPAWF, National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum



Chloe Wong, a second generation Hong Kong American and a member of the Federal Advocacy Working group in the Chicago chapter of NAPAWF



Amy Chin, a second generation Chinese American who is also a member of NAPAWF Chicago Chapter



Paul Luu, CEO of the Chinese American Service League, also known as CASL, which has been around for more than 40 years

