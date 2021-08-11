Watch: ‘The Path Forward' – An Eye-Opening Conversation on Being Black and Transgender

What is it like to be Black and transgender?
According to the National Transgender Discrimination Survey, Black transgender and Black gender non-conforming people face some of the highest levels of discrimination of all transgender people.
NBC 5's LeeAnn Trotter talks Precious Brady-David, a local diversity advocate, communications professional for the Sierra Club and public speaker on what it's like to navigate these challenges.
She just released her memoir "I've Always Been Me."
