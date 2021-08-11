Watch: ‘The Path Forward' – An Eye-Opening Conversation on Being Black and Transgender

What is it like to be Black and transgender?

According to the National Transgender Discrimination Survey, Black transgender and Black gender non-conforming people face some of the highest levels of discrimination of all transgender people.

NBC 5's LeeAnn Trotter talks Precious Brady-David, a local diversity advocate, communications professional for the Sierra Club and public speaker on what it's like to navigate these challenges.

She just released her memoir "I've Always Been Me."

See past editions of "The Path Forward: Personal Stories About Race and How We Can Make A Difference"

