Fox River Grove

Watch: Suburban Family Creates Music Video about the Toilet Paper Shortage

"Charmin Calypso" is one suburban family's anthem while staying at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

By Molly Walsh

Being homebound for long stretches of time can be boring. So a suburban family created a music video their free time.

The Brennan family, from Fox River Grove, made the "Charmin Calypso" about the toilet paper shortage amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Melissa and Quinn Brennan, along with their daughters Lena and Hollyn, sing about staying 6 feet apart, washing hands and what they're doing to keep busy while following the stay-at-home order.

"It really was just a fun family project we wanted to try," Melissa said. "We just wanted to give people a smile. Humor is what has gotten us through all this craziness."

This article tagged under:

Fox River GrovecoronavirusCOVID-19Toilet PaperCalypso
