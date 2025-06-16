"The Office" star and comedian not only delivered the commencement address for Northwestern University's class of 2025 Sunday at the United Center in Chicago.

He also encouraged the room to get up and dance.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Halfway through the ceremony, the famed actor and Second City alum asked everyone on stage and in the crowd to stand up for a "mid-commencement address dance break."

First, Carrell -- who's daughter is a Northwestern graduate, and son is a current student -- grabbed E. Patrick Johnson, NU's Dean of the School of Communications, joining him in a shimmy. He then ran off stage into the crowd of students before coming back to finish his speech, which focused on kindness, or at least, being "pretty" kind.

Carrell gave several examples of where kindness can be shown in daily life, like returning your shopping cart in the parking lot. Better yet, he said, return a stray one you didn't even use.

"That is next-level pretty kindness," Carrell said.

The comedian urged the audience to show kindness to themselves as well, whether it be through splurging on a trip, dinner, or clothing.

"Kindness is not a weakness, it is a potent strength," Carell said.

Carell also touched on the concept of envy, poking fun at fellow comedian and Northwestern alumnus Stephen Colbert.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"He is so wonderful, in fact, that he makes me feel terrible about myself," Carell joked.

Carell clarified his friendship with Colbert and spoke about envy being the "enemy of kindness."

"Turn your jealousy into admiration and use it to fuel your ambition in a positive way," Carell said.

Carell concluded his speech with a series of "random thoughts" including the importance of handwritten letters, holding the door for others, keeping in touch with friends and more.

"As evidenced before, just dance sometimes," Carell said.

"Remember the little things, like being kind and that you're not alone. Take care of one another. Remember to laugh, when you have the opportunity and to cry, when necessary," Carell said. Carell closed his speech by congratulating the class of 2025 and thanking the university. He also received an honorary doctorate from Northwestern.