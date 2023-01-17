WATCH: Seth Jones Calls Game With Overtime Goal Over Sabres

By Ryan Taylor

Have a night, Seth Jones. 

With under a minute to go in regulation, Jones scored a wrister past Sabres goalie Craig Thompson (Park Ridge, Ill. native) to tie the game at three goals a piece, forcing overtime. 

Then, in overtime, Jones scored the game-winning goal on a centering pass from Tyler Johnson. 

Check out the goal:

The Hawks start a two-game road trip on Thursday, facing the Philadelphia Flyers first before taking on the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. 

