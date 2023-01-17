WATCH: Seth Jones Calls Game With Overtime Goal Over Sabres

WATCH: Seth Jones calls game with OT goal over Sabres originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Have a night, Seth Jones.

With under a minute to go in regulation, Jones scored a wrister past Sabres goalie Craig Thompson (Park Ridge, Ill. native) to tie the game at three goals a piece, forcing overtime.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Then, in overtime, Jones scored the game-winning goal on a centering pass from Tyler Johnson.

Check out the goal:

HAWKS WIN IN OT! 🚨



Chicago erases a 3-1, third-period deficit to beat the Sabres pic.twitter.com/0wnoVgYZ3F — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) January 18, 2023

The Hawks start a two-game road trip on Thursday, facing the Philadelphia Flyers first before taking on the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.