UPDATE: Human remains found in a Wisconsin town last weekend have been identified as missing 3-year-old Elijah Vue. Read the latest here and watch the full press conference from police above.

Authorities in Wisconsin are slated to give an update on the search for missing toddler Elijah Vue, a 3-year-old boy who first disappeared in February from a home where his mother said she sent him to live so he could learn to "be a man."

Police from Two Rivers, Wisconsin, along with state and federal officials, are expected to hold a briefing at 4:30 p.m. CT. (Live coverage will appear in the player above as the briefing begins)

The press conference comes just days after human remains were found in the city of Two Rivers, the same town where Vue first went missing.

Authorities in Wisconsin confirmed human remains were found on Saturday. The discovery on private property was made by a local deer hunter who immediately notified law enforcement, the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Sheriff's officials acknowledged Vue's disappearance, but didn't confirm a connection, writing "...At this time, we are unable to confirm if the remains discovered are related to this case."

The department declined to provide specific information regarding the race, sex or age of the remains, but did note that determining the identity will be a "lengthy process."

Friday's briefing marks the first major update on the case since mid-March, when a blanket belonging to the toddler was found approximately 3.7 miles from where he was last seen.

Here's what to know about the case:

When did Elijah Vue disappear?

Elijah was last seen in late February, when the 3-year-old disappeared from an apartment where he was staying with his mother's boyfriend, Jesse Vang.

On the day of Elijah's disappearance, Vang called police and reported the boy missing, telling officers he had taken a nap and brought the 3-year-old in the bedroom with him. But when he awoke some three hours later, the toddler was gone, according to court documents.

What happened in the days leading up to Elijah's disappearance?

Elijah's mother, Katrina Baur, told police she had left her 3-year-old with Vang on Feb. 12 because she wanted him to teach her son “to be a man,” and she had intended to pick him up Feb. 23, according to a criminal complaint.

Prosecutors told a court they had evidence Baur left the 3-year-old unattended for at least an hour on Feb. 16 as she and Vang traveled to other locations throughout Manitowoc, WLUK-TV reported. They also said they had evidence Baur left a 6-year-old child unattended in a vehicle Feb. 14 for about an hour in temperatures below freezing without the vehicle running.

Charges filed in the case

Baur, 31, of the Wisconsin Dells, was originally charged with one felony count of party-to-a-crime child neglect and two misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing an officer. Manitowoc County prosecutors later amended the felony count to a charge of party-to-a-crime chronic child neglect and also filed a misdemeanor charge of neglecting a child against Baur.

Vang, 39, of Two Rivers, was formally charged in February with one felony count of party-to-a-crime child neglect.

During her hearing, Baur’s attorney, Ann Larson, told the court that “there’s a lot of high emotion going on, but there’s also a lot of high emotion going on with Ms. Baur. She’s been worried sick not knowing where her son is.”

No charges had been filed in connection with Elijah's disappearance.