Watch: Past Project Innovation Grant Winners Share Tips, Strategies

Are you applying for the Project Innovation Grant? Hear from past winners about their strategies for the application process

Past winners of the Project Innovation Grant are sharing strategies for the application process and what they are doing with the money now.

NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago and the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation will together award a total of $315,000 (up from $225,000) to a maximum of 12 community organizations in participating markets in May 2021.

Apply for the Project Innovation Grant by clicking here

NBC 5 Chicago’s LeeAnn Trotter spoke to some past local non-profit organizations who were winners of the grant. In the videos on this page, you will hear from Pat Wrona from CARPLS Legal Aid, Rodrigo Levy from Code Platoon, and Lauren Schrero from The Nora Project, as well as Carmen Scott Boria from BUILD Chicago, Kate Monteleone from Neighborhood Pantries, Roneal Hall from Crushers Club and DeAnna McLeary Sherman from True Star Media

Hear from Pat Wrona from CARPLS Legal Aid, Rodrigo Levy from Code Platoon, and Lauren Schrero from The Nora Project, past winners of the Project Innovation Grant.

What worked for them? What obstacles did they face? What suggestions do they have for those applying this year?   

Hear from Carmen Scott Boria from BUILD Chicago, Kate Monteleone from Neighborhood Pantries, Roneal Hall from Crushers Club and DeAnna McLeary Sherman from True Star Media, past winners of the Project Innovation Grant.

Local nonprofits that are helping to move communities forward by encouraging a culture of equity and inclusion, creating pathways for individuals to participate and volunteer in community engagement efforts, fostering the next generation of storytellers and providing youth with the tools they need to succeed across multiple disciplines including entrepreneurship, are encouraged to submit a Project Innovation grant application at nbcuprojectinnovation.com or in Spanish at nbcuproyectoinnovacion.com between Jan. 8 and Feb. 12, 2021.

