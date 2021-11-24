WATCH: One Lake Zurich Family's Heartwarming Thanksgiving Reunion

It's a Thanksgiving reunion, two years in the making.

After 24 months of not being able to gather in person because of COVID-19 precautions, Piper, 11, and Alexa, 8, of Lake Zurich, are finally able to see — and hug—their grandparents.

As their grandmother walks through the door, the granddaughters can barely contain their excitement.

"Don't make me cry," their grandma says as the three embrace. "You're almost as tall as me now. It feels so good to hug you."

Piper and Alexa's squeals continue as their Papa walks through the door, and he has a surprise with him: A fluffy white puppy named Rosie.

Their Thanksgiving plan is low key this year — just spending time together in person, hanging out at home and baking — something this family and many others have not been able to do for some time.

Piper and Alexa are grateful for the COVID vaccines and booster shots for allowing them to do so.

