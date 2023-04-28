NFL Draft

WATCH: Moment Chicago Bears Called Darnell Wright to Tell Him He Was Pick

By Michael Allardyce

WATCH: Moment Poles told Darnell Wright he was the pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears got their guy Friday night.

In the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft the Bears selected Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright.

The Bears had the chance to draft Jalen Carter at No. 9, but traded down to No. 10 for a fourth-round pick in 2024. The Philadelphia Eagles used the No. 9 pick to select Carter.

But the Bears need help to protect quarterback Justin Fields and Wright fills a need on the right side of the offensive line. Braxton Jones doesn't need to move and the Bears bolster the other side solving a need.

The Bears posted the video of Poles calling Wright to let him know he was being selected.

"Do you remember what we talked about when we came down there and worked you out?" Poles asked.

"Be one of the best," Wright responded.

"One of the best. Ready to put in the work to get to that place?" Poles asked.

"Yes sir," Wright responded.

"Well we're going to put your name in here and you're going to be a Bear," Poles said.

And thanks to Tennessee, we can see the other side of the call.

