WATCH: Micah Parsons' Reaction to Eagles' Jalen Carter Pick Is Priceless

The Philadelphia Eagles landed perhaps the best prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night when they traded up one spot with the Chicago Bears to draft Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter at No. 9 overall.

And Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons was absolutely sick when he heard the news.

Parsons was live on the Bleacher Report NFL Draft show when the news broke Thursday evening and he stood up from his chair, paced around the set, and said he was "sick to his stomach" about the pick.

Enjoy the Cowboys schadenfreude for yourself:

.@MicahhParsons11 ALMOST WALKED OFF THE SET after the Eagles moved up to draft Jalen Carter 💀



“I’m just so sick to my stomach right now.” pic.twitter.com/qRHckXnCR6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 28, 2023

In. Cred. Ible.

Parsons is one of the best football players in the world, so it'd stand to reason the guy knows talent when he sees it. The fact that Dallas's best defender is reacting like this to his main division rival landing Carter is basically the best scouting report you could possibly get.

