Watch Live: Wisconsin Attorney General to Discuss Jacob Blake Shooting

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Gravely are expected to provide an update Monday evening on the ongoing investigation into the August police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

While it remains unclear what exactly the pair are set to say during the update, the Wisconsin Department of Justice noted "a decision on whether to charge the involved officer will not be announced today."

Blake, who is Black, was shot in the back by a white police officer on Aug. 23 after walking away from the officer and two others who were trying to arrest him. The officer, Rusten Sheskey, opened fire after Blake opened his own SUV's driver-side door and leaned into the vehicle. The shooting was captured on video and posted online, sparking several nights of protests and unrest in Kenosha, a city of about 100,000 between Milwaukee and Chicago.

Sheskey and the other officers who were at the scene were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice. None of them have been charged.

The state Justice Department has said a knife was recovered from Blake's vehicle, but it has not said whether he was holding it when officers tried to arrest him.

The man who made the widely seen cellphone video of the shooting, 22-year-old Raysean White, said he saw Blake scuffling with three officers and heard them yell, “Drop the knife! Drop the knife!” before gunfire erupted. He said he didn’t see a knife in Blake’s hands.

The Kenosha police union said Blake had the knife and refused orders to drop it. Blake fought with police, including putting one officer in a headlock, the union said. Police twice used a Taser, which did not stop Blake.

NBC News has not been able to independently confirm the information provided by Kenosha police or the Wisconsin DOJ.